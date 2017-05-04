Bronx Men Arrested in Nassau County A...

Bronx Men Arrested in Nassau County After Using Fake ID, Credit Card to Buy Multiple Motorcycles

Nassau County, NY - May 5, 2017 - Major Case Bureau detectives from the Crimes Against Property Squad report the arrests of two Bronx men for incidents that occurred in Nassau County . According to detectives, Robert Urena, 35, on three separate occasions, produced a fraudulent license as well as a fraudulent credit card to obtain and attempt to obtain loans to purchase motorcycles from three different motorcycle dealerships.

