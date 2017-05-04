Assemblyman McDonough: The Most Deadl...

Assemblyman McDonough: The Most Deadly Threat To Residents Young And Old, Rich And Poor

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

May 3, 2017 - In a response to shocking new statistics showing total drug deaths have nearly doubled in Nassau County since 2010, Assemblyman Dave McDonough is calling for legislation to address the growing heroin and opioid epidemic that led to over 200 deaths in Nassau County alone in 2015, an 82 percent increase since 2010. "The shocking number of drug related deaths right here in Nassau County should be a wake-up call to Albany politicians as well as local officials that something must be done before we lose any more of our children to this deadly epidemic," McDonough said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr 22 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr 10 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jasper 2
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC