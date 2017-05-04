Assemblyman McDonough: The Most Deadly Threat To Residents Young And Old, Rich And Poor

May 3, 2017 - In a response to shocking new statistics showing total drug deaths have nearly doubled in Nassau County since 2010, Assemblyman Dave McDonough is calling for legislation to address the growing heroin and opioid epidemic that led to over 200 deaths in Nassau County alone in 2015, an 82 percent increase since 2010. "The shocking number of drug related deaths right here in Nassau County should be a wake-up call to Albany politicians as well as local officials that something must be done before we lose any more of our children to this deadly epidemic," McDonough said.

