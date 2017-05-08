1 dead as Spanish bouncy castle float...

1 dead as Spanish bouncy castle floats off; witnesses say it

A 6-year-old girl was killed and six other children injured in Spain when a bouncy castle broke away from its mooring, soared more than 30 feet in the air and may have exploded, according to local reports aggregated by Time . The children, between the ages of 3 and 11, were playing in the inflatable house Sunday at a restaurant in the northwest coastal town of Caldes de Malavella when the accident occurred.

