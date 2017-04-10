Westbury Teenage Girl Reported Missing By Nassau County Authorities

April 13, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a missing juvenile that occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm in Westbury . According to detectives, Michelle Lopez, 13, described as a female Hispanic, 135 pounds, light skinned with long black hair, brown eyes, braces and a small scar on her forehead wearing a white t shirt and black shorts was last seen at the Park Avenue Elementary School in Westbury.

