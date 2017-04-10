Westbury Teenage Girl Reported Missin...

Westbury Teenage Girl Reported Missing By Nassau County Authorities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: LongIsland.com

April 13, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a missing juvenile that occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm in Westbury . According to detectives, Michelle Lopez, 13, described as a female Hispanic, 135 pounds, light skinned with long black hair, brown eyes, braces and a small scar on her forehead wearing a white t shirt and black shorts was last seen at the Park Avenue Elementary School in Westbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr 10 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar 30 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jasper 2
New Day Care Alert (Sep '16) Sep '16 SACC 1
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC