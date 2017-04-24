Wantagh man charged with sexually abu...

Wantagh man charged with sexually abusing kids at day camp

A substitute teaching assistant in Nassau County was arrested Monday on sexual abuse charges. Police say Jay Marcello, of Sherry Avenue in Wantagh, inappropriately touched 14-year-olds last July and August while working at Kenwal Day Camp in Melville.

