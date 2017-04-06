Village mayor, husband arrested for f...

Village mayor, husband arrested for failing to file taxes

The mayor of a North Shore village and her husband are charged with failing to file tax returns over a five-year period despite earning millions of dollars during that time, authorities said. Julianne Beckerman, the mayor of Muttontown, and Adam Beckerman, a gastroenterologist, are due back in court on May 30, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's office.

