Village mayor, husband arrested for failing to file taxes
The mayor of a North Shore village and her husband are charged with failing to file tax returns over a five-year period despite earning millions of dollars during that time, authorities said. Julianne Beckerman, the mayor of Muttontown, and Adam Beckerman, a gastroenterologist, are due back in court on May 30, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar 30
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC