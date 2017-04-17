Unknown Suspects Make Off with Over $...

Unknown Suspects Make Off with Over $70,000 in BMW Tire Rims from Bethpage Car Lot

16 hrs ago

April 17, 2017 - The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny which occurred on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Bethpage . According to detectives, between the hours of 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 13 and noon on Friday April 14 an unknown person or persons entered a lot located at 1055 Stewart Avenue which is used to store BMW vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

