Unknown Suspects Make Off with Over $70,000 in BMW Tire Rims from Bethpage Car Lot
April 17, 2017 - The Second Squad reports the details of a Grand Larceny which occurred on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Bethpage . According to detectives, between the hours of 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 13 and noon on Friday April 14 an unknown person or persons entered a lot located at 1055 Stewart Avenue which is used to store BMW vehicles.
