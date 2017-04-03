Three lawyers have controlled Queens ...

Three lawyers have controlled Queens Dems Party for 30 years

They are Gerard Sweeney, Michael Reich and Frank Bolz, the powerful attorneys who serve Rep. Joe Crowley, the chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party. Reich is the executive secretary of the party, a spokesperson and wrangler of district leaders.

