Police Seeking Multiple Suspects in 2012 Assault and Homicide Committed in New Cassel

NCPD are seeking unknown subjects responsible for the 2012 Assault/Homicide of Dennis Marroquin that occurred in New Cassel, N.Y. New Cassel, NY - April 4, 2017 - Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad are seeking the public's help with locating, and identifying unknown subjects responsible for an Assault/Homicide that occurred in New Cassel, N.Y. During the early morning hours of Monday, May 14, 2012, the pictured victim Dennis Marroquin was assaulted by unknown male subjects in the vicinity of Prospect Avenue, and Brooklyn Avenue in New Cassel. As a result of this assault, the victim succumbed to his injuries on March 10, 2017.

