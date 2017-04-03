Officials Report Lindenhurst Man Unde...

Officials Report Lindenhurst Man Under Arrest for String of Armed Robberies Throughout Nassau County

Lindenhurst, NY - April 6, 2017 - T he Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Lindenhurst man for multiple Robberies that occurred within Nassau County from September 22, 2016 through September 30, 2016. According to detectives, an investigation in three robberies led to the arrest of Ryan Farrish, 31. The defendant displayed a firearm and demanded cash at each location.

