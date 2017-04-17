NYPD detective to face judge on publi...

NYPD detective to face judge on public lewdness charges

21 hrs ago

An NYPD detective who is accused of exposing himself to young girls will face a judge in Nassau County today. As News 12 has reported, Robert Francis, 46, allegedly admitted to looking into girls' windows in Rockville Centre and touching himself.

