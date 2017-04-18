Nationally Famous Uniondale High School Show Choir Performs During Nassau Coliseum Ribbon Cutting
Uniondale High School's Rhythm of the Night show choir takes a picture with Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano following the choir's performance at the ribbon cutting of the new Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The choir was the first group to ever perform in the venue.
