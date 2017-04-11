National Women's Political Caucus kicks off in Nassau

With an interest in bringing gender equity to all levels of government, the caucus aims to recruit, train and support pro-choice women candidates for elected and appointed offices at all levels of government. Donna Lent, president of the National Chapter of the National Women's Political Caucus, said she was "excited to have such a committed talented group of women, working together to start a new Nassau County Chapter of the National Women's Political Caucus."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.