National Women's Political Caucus kicks off in Nassau
With an interest in bringing gender equity to all levels of government, the caucus aims to recruit, train and support pro-choice women candidates for elected and appointed offices at all levels of government. Donna Lent, president of the National Chapter of the National Women's Political Caucus, said she was "excited to have such a committed talented group of women, working together to start a new Nassau County Chapter of the National Women's Political Caucus."
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Mon
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar 30
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
