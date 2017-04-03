Nassau Republicans call for Mangano to step down
Hours after embattled Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano delivered his State of the County Address, his fellow Republicans in the county Legislature sent him a letter calling for his resignation. Presiding Officer and fellow Republican Legislator Norma Gonsalves says the letter delivered to Mangano was written with "great sorrow."
