Nassau County Police Issue Alert for Missing Uniondale Teenage Girl

April 13, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad reports the details of a missing juvenile that occurred in Uniondale on Tuesday, 04/11/17 at 7:30 P.M. According to detectives, Joceline Blanco, 15, described as a female Hispanic, 5'1" tall, thin build, with long black hair, was last seen on Winter Avenue. No further description is available.

