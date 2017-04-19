Nassau Bar condemns move to cut Legal Services Corp.
Eliminating funding for the Legal Services Corp., as proposed in President Donald Trump's 2018 budget, would deny access to justice for low-income citizens, advocates say. LSC is the largest funder of civil legal aid for those who otherwise couldn't afford it.
