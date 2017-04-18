Medical marijuana company set for Friday launch of downstate
Medical marijuana company Vireo Health of New York will launch delivery service in two of the five boroughs of New York City and on Long Island on Friday, the company announced Thursday. Vireo's delivery service will begin in Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau and Suffolk counties.
