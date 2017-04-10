Maryland Woman Arrested for DWI in Port Washington with Minors in Vehicle, Officials Report
NCPD report the arrest of Flavia Paulina Munoz Marchant of Maryland, 38, for DWId with two minors in her vehicle on Sunday, April 9, in Port Washington. Port Washington, NY - April 6, 2017 - The Nassau County Police report the arrest of a Maryland woman for Driving While Intoxicated which occurred on Sunday, April 9, at 5:45 am in Port Washington .
