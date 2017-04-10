Man Impersonating Cop Attempts to Con...

Man Impersonating Cop Attempts to Confiscate All Cigarettes from West Hempstead Store

West Hempstead, NY - April 12, 2017 - Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department are seeking the public's help with locating the pictured subject. The subject is wanted in connection with a Criminal Impersonation incident that occurred in West Hempstead , NY.

