Man accused of secretly beating, burning girlfriend's cat

Friday Apr 14

Giovanni Santiago, 20, is facing felony charges for allegedly harming the cat in "truly despicable and depraved acts of animal cruelty," according to a press release by Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas. A woman thought her cat was battling an auto-immune disease, but her Uniondale boyfriend was secretly injuring and torturing the pet, according to prosecutors.

