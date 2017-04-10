Man accused of secretly beating, burning girlfriend's cat
Giovanni Santiago, 20, is facing felony charges for allegedly harming the cat in "truly despicable and depraved acts of animal cruelty," according to a press release by Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas. A woman thought her cat was battling an auto-immune disease, but her Uniondale boyfriend was secretly injuring and torturing the pet, according to prosecutors.
