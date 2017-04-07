LI attorneys honored for providing mo...

LI attorneys honored for providing most pro bono service

Long Island law firms and volunteer attorneys who provided the most pro bono hours of service in 2016 were recognized Thursday in Mineola. The Nassau County Bar Association, The Safe Center LI and Nassau Suffolk Law Services recognized the firms and attorneys at the Third Annual Access to Justice Pro Bono Recognition Reception at the Bar Association's headquarters.

