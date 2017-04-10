Knifepoint robber targets Subway restaurant in Westbury
Nassau police say the suspect robbed a Subway sandwich shop on Old Country Road in Westbury around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. As News 12 has reported, the same man is wanted for at least six other armed robberies in Nassau County, and three robberies in Suffolk.
