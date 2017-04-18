Kaiman named Suffolk deputy county ex...

Kaiman named Suffolk deputy county executive

Tuesday

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone named Jon Kaiman to the position. Kaiman is the former Nassau County Interim Finance Authority chair as well as the former North Hempstead supervisor.

