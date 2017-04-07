Inmate sentenced in plot to kidnap, a...

Inmate sentenced in plot to kidnap, assault former ADA

16 hrs ago

An inmate was sentenced in a scheme to kidnap and assault a former Nassau County assistant district attorney who prosecuted him for a 1993 homicide, authorities said Friday. Chandran Nathan was already serving a sentence of 37-1/2 years to life for killing a 20-year old man in Manhasset.

