ICE's Public Shaming Detainer Reports Were So Inaccurate They Had to Stop Publishing Them
The American Immigration Council's Immigration Impact reports that, after issuing only three weekly declined detainer reports , Immigration and Customs Enforcement will temporarily cease publishing them. Initiated by President Trump's January executive order on interior enforcement, ICE had begun to release weekly lists of jurisdictions that declined immigration detainers.
