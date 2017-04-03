NCPD reports the arrest of Imani Merchant, 18, a Hempstead woman, for Robbery on Saturday, April 1, in East Garden City. Garden City, NY April 3, 2017 The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead woman for Robbery on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm in East Garden City .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.