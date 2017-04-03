Hempstead Woman Arrested After Shoplifting from Roosevelt Field Mall, Threatening Security with T...
NCPD reports the arrest of Imani Merchant, 18, a Hempstead woman, for Robbery on Saturday, April 1, in East Garden City. Garden City, NY April 3, 2017 The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead woman for Robbery on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm in East Garden City .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar 30
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC