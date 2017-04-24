Hempstead attorney sentenced after st...

Hempstead attorney sentenced after stealing $5.7 from clients

A West Hempstead attorney was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $5.7 million from clients between September 2012 and February 2014. David Frankel, who pleaded guilty in January, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison and ordered to pay restitution, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

