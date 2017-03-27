Great Neck considers replacing 800 lights with LED technology
Village officials said the transition from dated high-pressure sodium lights to energy-efficient LED lights could cut costs and more effectively illuminate the village's streets. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein Dim streets may soon be a vestige of the past as officials in the Village of Great Neck consider replacing nearly 800 streetlights this year.
