Flooded Bay Park residents express concerns with GOSR's pipe plan
Every month at high tide, when the moon is full, Bay Park resident Lenny Fiorentino wades through three to five inches of water to bring his children to day care. If a car passes while Fiorentiono is strapping his 1-year-old and 4-year-old in, water can splash as high as four feet, right onto him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar 30
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC