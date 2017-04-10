Farmingdale High School Students Awarded for Artistic Excellence

Farmingdale High School student-artists who participated in the Farmingdale Women's Club's and Junior League's "Cultural Arts Day" stand for a photograph with Farmingdale School District staff. Farmingdale, NY - April 11, 2017 - Farmingdale High School art students recently participated in both the "Cultural Arts Day" competition sponsored by the Farmingdale Women's Club and Junior League of Farmingdale and the All County Art competition.

