Exotic Glen Cove Car Show Revs its Engines for Diabetes Cure
Hundreds of cars will be on display in downtown Glen Cove to help raise money for the Diabetes Research Institute. Glen Cove, NY April 7, 2017 Get ready to hear the roar of powerful engines and admire the sleek styles of the most stunning Lamborghinis, Porches, Ferraris, Rolls Royce, customized BMWs and other rare vehicles that will line the streets of Glen Cove on Sunday, June 4 for the 9th annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock exotic car show.
