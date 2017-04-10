Doctor accused of handing out pain pi...

Doctor accused of handing out pain pills blames pharmaceutical company

News 12 Long Island has learned a Merrick doctor accused of over prescribing pain pills wants his case tossed out and claims big pharmaceutical companies made him do it. Dr. Michael Belfiore alleges that the maker of Oxcotin told physicians to aggressively prescribe opioids to patients even when they knew it would lead to deaths and addiction.

