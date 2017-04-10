Doctor accused of handing out pain pills blames pharmaceutical company
News 12 Long Island has learned a Merrick doctor accused of over prescribing pain pills wants his case tossed out and claims big pharmaceutical companies made him do it. Dr. Michael Belfiore alleges that the maker of Oxcotin told physicians to aggressively prescribe opioids to patients even when they knew it would lead to deaths and addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar 30
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC