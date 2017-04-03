Democrat George Maragos Receives More Endorsements for Nassau County Executive

Democrat George Maragos with members of the Pakistani and Indian community and business leaders from Hicksville, East Meadow, New Hyde Park and Westbury. Mineola, NY - April 4, 2017 - George Maragos, candidate for Nassau County Executive, is pleased to announce that he has received the enthusiastic endorsement and growing grassroots support of Indian and Pakistani community and business leaders for the September 12th Democratic primary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.