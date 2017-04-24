Court of their Peers: Teenagers get second chance in Nassau County
Seven-hundred teens have gone through the court in the last six years. Of those, 90 percent successfully completed the program and less than 10 percent got arrested again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar 30
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC