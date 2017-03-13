Uniondale Man Arrested for DWI and Le...

Uniondale Man Arrested for DWI and Leandra's Law

March 12, 2017 - Nassau County Police Department reports the arrest of a Uniondale man for Aggravated Driving Intoxicated Leandra's Law that occurred on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 4:23 am in Hempstead . According to police, a 2016 Honda CRV was observed travelling southbound on South Franklin Street making a left turn onto Peninsula Blvd at a high rate of speed.

