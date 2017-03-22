Two Roosevelt Teens Go Missing; Nassa...

Two Roosevelt Teens Go Missing; Nassau County Police Currently Conducting Search

March 23, 2017 - Missing Persons Squad detectives are investigating two missing juveniles that occurred on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7:00 am in Roosevelt . According to detectives, Razir Boykin, 14 and Nevaeh Rudd, 13, both who reside at a Horace Avenue apartment, were reported by a school official, to a parent, that they both did not attend school.

