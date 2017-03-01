Suozzi Town Hall Draws Over 500 Citiz...

Suozzi Town Hall Draws Over 500 Citizens While Thousands More Watch on Facebook

In front of a packed auditorium of more than 400 people, Congressman Suozzi fielded more than 50 questions from constituents at a town hall held at the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center in Plainview. In front of a packed auditorium of more than 400 people, Congressman Tom Suozzi fielded more than 50 questions from constituents at a town hall held at the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center in Plainview .

