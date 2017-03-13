Suffolk, Nassau executives receive 'F...

Suffolk, Nassau executives receive 'F' in transparency audit

20 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The Long Island Press Club has given an overall "C" letter grade to municipalities and governmental agencies when it comes to complying with Freedom of Information Law requests. Among those receiving failing grades were the offices of the two highest ranking officials on the Island: Nassau Executive Ed Mangano and Suffolk Executive Steve Bellone.

