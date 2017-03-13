South Shore women get involved on Int'l Women's Day

Mary McKenna, of Bellmore, had no political experience before she attended a meeting of the South Shore Women's Caucus. Nassau County residents coalesced along Old Country Road in Carle Place in honor of International Women's Day, known this year as A Day Without Women, on March 8. Joy Hutchins, 38, of Merrick, who joined the South Shore Women's Caucus recently, said she had no previous experience in politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.