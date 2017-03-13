South Shore women get involved on Int...

South Shore women get involved on Int'l Women's Day

6 hrs ago

Mary McKenna, of Bellmore, had no political experience before she attended a meeting of the South Shore Women's Caucus. Nassau County residents coalesced along Old Country Road in Carle Place in honor of International Women's Day, known this year as A Day Without Women, on March 8. Joy Hutchins, 38, of Merrick, who joined the South Shore Women's Caucus recently, said she had no previous experience in politics.

