South Shore women get involved on Int'l Women's Day
Mary McKenna, of Bellmore, had no political experience before she attended a meeting of the South Shore Women's Caucus. Nassau County residents coalesced along Old Country Road in Carle Place in honor of International Women's Day, known this year as A Day Without Women, on March 8. Joy Hutchins, 38, of Merrick, who joined the South Shore Women's Caucus recently, said she had no previous experience in politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC