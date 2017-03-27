Senator Brooks, Assemblywoman Solages...

Senator Brooks, Assemblywoman Solages Call for Safety Study of Southern State Parkway

As one of Long Island's most heavily traveled roads, a fatality occurs every other month on the Southern State Parkway. Senator John Brooks and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages speaking in front of the North Merrick Fire Department on legislation that directs NYSDOT to conduct a study of the Southern State Parkway.

