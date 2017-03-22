Senator Brooks Announces Passage of N...

Senator Brooks Announces Passage of Nassau County's Property Tax Abatement Program for Seniors

March 22, 2017 - Senator John E. Brooks announced legislation that passed the Senate today to retroactively restore and continue Nassau County 's property tax abatement program for seniors . This program, which provides eligible seniors with relief on their property taxes, was enacted in 2002 and expired at the end of 2016.

