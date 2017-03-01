Public Comment Invited About Proposed Remedy to Address Contamination ...

Public Comment Invited About Proposed...

NYSDEC has scheduled a public meeting on March 16, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Roosevelt Public Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., Roosevelt, NY 11575 to discuss the proposed remedy and accept public comments. Roosevelt, NY - February 27, 2017 - The following link opens a fact sheet that invites public comment about a proposed remedy to address contamination related to the 20 West Centennial Avenue Site #130154 within New York's State Superfund Program: Fact Sheet for Site Name: 20 West Centennial Avenue, Roosevelt, NY NYSDEC is accepting public comments about the proposal through .

