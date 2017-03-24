Property manager charged with stealin...

Property manager charged with stealing $327K from employer

A property manager is charged with stealing more than $327,000 from the owners of a Hewlett-based strip mall, authorities said. Leon Austern of New York City is charged with second-degree larceny, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

