Priciest co-op sales in Nassau County

The priciest Nassau co-op sale that closed in February was a 3-bedroom 2-bath co-op at 1 Overlook Ave. in Great Neck that sold for $630,000 in cash. It was listed by Xiujing Zhang of Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast and sold by Allison Platt of Laffey Real Estate.

