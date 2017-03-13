Priciest co-op sales in Nassau County
The priciest Nassau co-op sale that closed in February was a 3-bedroom 2-bath co-op at 1 Overlook Ave. in Great Neck that sold for $630,000 in cash. It was listed by Xiujing Zhang of Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast and sold by Allison Platt of Laffey Real Estate.
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
|Fire breaks out at Carle Place manufacturer, of... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|John Smith
|1
