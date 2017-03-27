Police: Student arrested after postin...

Police: Student arrested after posting video about guns

Authorities say a student on Long Island has been arrested and charged with a weapons offense after he posted a video showing three handguns and indicated he'd bring one to school. Officials at Baldwin High School told Nassau County Police Thursday that 20-year-old Shamari Gerrow, of Baldwin, had posted the message and video on Snapchat.

