Police: Student arrested after posting video about guns
Authorities say a student on Long Island has been arrested and charged with a weapons offense after he posted a video showing three handguns and indicated he'd bring one to school. Officials at Baldwin High School told Nassau County Police Thursday that 20-year-old Shamari Gerrow, of Baldwin, had posted the message and video on Snapchat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|19 hr
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar 7
|Eric
|3
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|Nickinic
|86
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
|New Day Care Alert (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SACC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC