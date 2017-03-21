Police: Man checked out of hospital and stole ambulance
Authorities in Nassau County say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance. Police say Donald Winkler, of Merrick, was upset with the quality of care he was receiving and checked himself out of Nassau University Medical Center around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
