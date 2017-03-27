Police: Knifepoint robbery in Carle P...

Police: Knifepoint robbery in Carle Place linked to pattern

Police are investigating a knifepoint robbery at a Subway in Carle Place on Tuesday night as part of a larger pattern in Nassau County. According to police, a male armed with a knife entered the location on Cherry Lane, approached a 37-year-old victim, and demanded money from the register.

