Officials cut the ribbon on remodeled Nassau Coliseum

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Long Island Business News

Elected officials joined development executives at the revamped Nassau Coliseum Friday for ribbon-cutting ceremonies that heralded a new era for Long Island's signature arena. Nearly one hundred reporters, photographers and other media personnel were among the guests who previewed the results of the $165 million makeover of the Uniondale venue officially renamed NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Presented By New York Community Bank.

