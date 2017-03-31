Officials cut the ribbon on remodeled Nassau Coliseum
Elected officials joined development executives at the revamped Nassau Coliseum Friday for ribbon-cutting ceremonies that heralded a new era for Long Island's signature arena. Nearly one hundred reporters, photographers and other media personnel were among the guests who previewed the results of the $165 million makeover of the Uniondale venue officially renamed NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Presented By New York Community Bank.
