Officials: 83 Year-Old Merrick Man Arrested After Stealing Nassau County Police Ambulance

March 22, 2017 - Third Squad detectives report the arrest of a Merrick man for an incident that occurred in East Meadow at 1:00 am. According to detectives, Donald Winkler, 83, who was a patient of and admitted to the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for a medical related illness, became upset with his care and signed himself out of the hospital.

