NY state reaches pay settlement with owners of 10 Domino's

State officials say they've reached settlements with the owners of 10 Domino's Pizza shops in New York who were accused of violating labor laws. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Thursday that the settlement reached with three franchisees totals $480,000 in restitution to hundreds of workers at Domino's stores in Manhattan, Westchester, Nassau County and Montgomery County in the Mohawk Valley.

